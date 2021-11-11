A Director at Newmarket (NYSE: NEU) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Newmarket (NEU – Research Report), James E Rogers., sold shares of NEU for $186.4K.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Newmarket’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $622 million and quarterly net profit of $52.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $513 million and had a net profit of $95.79 million. The company has a one-year high of $432.55 and a one-year low of $297.29. NEU’s market cap is $3.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.30.

The insider sentiment on Newmarket has been negative according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead. It manages properties owned in Virginia and also provides various administrative services. The company was founded on February 11, 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.