A Director at New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at New Mountain Finance (NMFC – Research Report), David Ogens, bought shares of NMFC for $36.34K.

Following David Ogens’ last NMFC Buy transaction on November 14, 2018, the stock climbed by 3.2%. Following this transaction David Ogens’ holding in the company was increased by 2.54% to a total of $1.46 million.

Based on New Mountain Finance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $77.66 million and quarterly net profit of $75.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.23 million and had a net profit of $76.48 million. NMFC’s market cap is $1.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a one-year high of $13.75 and a one-year low of $8.94.

Starting in December 2020, NMFC received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of business services, consumer services, education, federal services, healthcare facilities, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, industrial services, and information services. It also provides financing primarily in the form of debt, mezzanine, and also considers equity interest. The company was founded on June 29, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.