A Director at NeoPhotonics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at NeoPhotonics (NPTN – Research Report), Michael Sophie, exercised options to sell 20,116 NPTN shares at $5.34 a share, for a total transaction value of $181K.

In addition to Michael Sophie, one other NPTN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NeoPhotonics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $92.39 million and quarterly net profit of $2.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.73 million. Currently, NeoPhotonics has an average volume of 555.61K. The company has a one-year high of $9.05 and a one-year low of $3.26.

The insider sentiment on NeoPhotonics has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael Sophie’s trades have generated a 7.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.