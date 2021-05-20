A Director at Natural Alternatives International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Natural Alternatives International (NAII – Research Report), Lee Weldon, exercised options to buy 10,000 NAII shares at $3.52 a share, for a total transaction value of $35.2K. The options were close to expired and Lee Weldon retained stocks.

Following this transaction Lee Weldon’s holding in the company was increased by 8.57% to a total of $1.81 million. This is Weldon’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

Based on Natural Alternatives International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $46.32 million and quarterly net profit of $1.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.02 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.50 and a one-year low of $6.02. NAII’s market cap is $91.92 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $162.2K worth of NAII shares and purchased $35.2K worth of NAII shares. The insider sentiment on Natural Alternatives International has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Patent and Trademark Licensing segment includes royalty income from its license and supply agreements associated with the sale and use of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.