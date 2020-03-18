A Director at National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at National Retail Properties (NNN – Research Report), David Fick, sold shares of NNN for $185.8K.

Following David Fick’s last NNN Sell transaction on March 02, 2011, the stock climbed by 18.1%. In addition to David Fick, 7 other NNN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on National Retail Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $173 million and quarterly net profit of $73.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $157 million and had a net profit of $36.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.26 and a one-year low of $29.23. NNN’s market cap is $6B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.34.

The insider sentiment on National Retail Properties has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.