A Director at National Healthcare (NYSE MKT: NHC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at National Healthcare (NHC – Research Report), Ernest Burgess, sold shares of NHC for $284.3K.

Based on National Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $251 million and quarterly net profit of $12.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $247 million and had a net profit of $19.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $89.11 and a one-year low of $55.88. NHC’s market cap is $1.11 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.80.

The insider sentiment on National Healthcare has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services. The company also offers management services, accounting and financial services and insurance services to third party owners of health care facilities. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services and Homecare Services. The Inpatient Services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted and independent living facilities. The Homecare Services segment includes revenues from rental income, management and accounting services fees, insurance services, and costs of the corporate office. The company was founded by Carl E. Adams in 1971 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.