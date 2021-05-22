A Director at National Healthcare (NYSE MKT: NHC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at National Healthcare (NHC – Research Report), Emil Hassan, bought shares of NHC for $470.9K.

This recent transaction increases Emil Hassan’s holding in the company by 11.79% to a total of $5.38 million. This is Hassan’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $79.73 and a one-year low of $57.65. NHC’s market cap is $1.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.90. Currently, National Healthcare has an average volume of 26.43K.

The insider sentiment on National Healthcare has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services. The company also offers management services, accounting and financial services and insurance services to third party owners of health care facilities. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services and Homecare Services. The Inpatient Services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted and independent living facilities. The Homecare Services segment includes revenues from rental income, management and accounting services fees, insurance services, and costs of the corporate office. The company was founded by Carl E. Adams in 1971 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.