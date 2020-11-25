A Director at Natera is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Natera (NTRA – Research Report), Roelof Botha, exercised options to buy 92,983 NTRA shares at $17.10 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.59M.

Following Roelof Botha’s last NTRA Buy transaction on June 21, 2016, the stock climbed by 71.6%. Following this transaction Roelof Botha’s holding in the company was increased by 9.13% to a total of $99.82 million.

Based on Natera’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $98.14 million and GAAP net loss of -$58,323,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.03 and a one-year low of $16.87. Currently, Natera has an average volume of 507.01K.

Starting in December 2019, NTRA received 39 Buy ratings in a row. Seven different firms, including BTIG and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.14, reflecting a -5.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $12.01M worth of NTRA shares and purchased $1.59M worth of NTRA shares. The insider sentiment on Natera has been negative according to 107 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Roelof Botha's trades have generated a 29.6% average return based on past transactions.

Natera, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It offers Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test, Horizon Carrier Screening, Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Screening and Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis, Anora Products of Conception and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing. The company was founded by Matthew Rabinowitz and Jonathan Sheena in November 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.