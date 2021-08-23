A Director at Mueller Industries is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Mueller Industries (MLI – Research Report), John Hansen, exercised options to buy 4,000 MLI shares at $24.33 a share, for a total transaction value of $97.32K.

This is Hansen’s first Buy trade following 14 Sell transactions. Following John Hansen’s last MLI Buy transaction on November 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.2%.

Based on Mueller Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion and quarterly net profit of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $500 million and had a net profit of $27.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.06 and a one-year low of $26.07. MLI’s market cap is $2.53 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.00.

Mueller Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind. Co., LTD. The Industrial Metals segment includes brass rod and copper bar products, impacts and micro gauge, and brass value-added products. The Climate segment offers refrigeration products, fabricated tube products, Westermeyer Industries, Inc., and Turbotec Products, Inc. The company was founded on October 3, 1990 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.