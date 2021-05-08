A Director at Moody’s is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Moody’s (MCO – Research Report), Raymond W. McDaniel, exercised options to sell 26,040 MCO shares at $79.55 a share, for a total transaction value of $8.5M.

Following Raymond W. McDaniel’s last MCO Sell transaction on November 05, 2015, the stock climbed by 239.1%. In addition to Raymond W. McDaniel, one other MCO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Moody’s’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.6 billion and quarterly net profit of $736 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.29 billion and had a net profit of $488 million. The company has a one-year high of $340.16 and a one-year low of $243.13. Currently, Moody’s has an average volume of 678.08K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy MCO with a $348.00 price target. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $347.80, reflecting a -5.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.76M worth of MCO shares and purchased $235.2K worth of MCO shares. The insider sentiment on Moody’s has been negative according to 97 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Moody’s Corporation is a credit rating and risk analysis company. It provides analytical solutions, data and insights. The company publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities as well as provides products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities.