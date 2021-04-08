A Director at Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI – Research Report), Yvette Landau, bought shares of MCRI for $62.71K.

Following this transaction Yvette Landau’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $782.8K. Following Yvette Landau’s last MCRI Buy transaction on May 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 32.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $70.89 and a one-year low of $23.16. Currently, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average volume of 57.21K. MCRI’s market cap is $1.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 51.80.

Starting in April 2020, MCRI received 18 Buy ratings in a row.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space. The casino features slot and video poker machines; table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge and a poker room. The Monarch Casino Black Hawk features casino space, slot machines, table games, buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar and a parking structure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.