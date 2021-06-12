A Director at Molina Healthcare is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Molina Healthcare (MOH – Research Report), Dale Wolf, exercised options to buy 2,500 MOH shares at $33.02 a share, for a total transaction value of $82.55K.

Following Dale Wolf’s last MOH Buy transaction on August 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 52.4%. This recent transaction increases Dale Wolf’s holding in the company by 39.2% to a total of $2.2 million.

Based on Molina Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.52 billion and quarterly net profit of $228 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.55 billion and had a net profit of $178 million. The company has a one-year high of $273.01 and a one-year low of $151.40. Currently, Molina Healthcare has an average volume of 379.79K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $276.00, reflecting a -8.9% downside. Six different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.53M worth of MOH shares and purchased $82.55K worth of MOH shares. The insider sentiment on Molina Healthcare has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dale Wolf's trades have generated a 10.3% average return based on past transactions.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.