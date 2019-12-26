A Director at Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Mitcham Industries (MIND – Research Report), Robert John Albers, sold shares of MIND for $7,920.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Mitcham Industries has an average volume of 30.33K. The company has a one-year high of $4.42 and a one-year low of $2.04.

The insider sentiment on Mitcham Industries has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mitcham Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, hydrographic and defence industries. It operates through the following segments: Marine Technology products and Equipment Leasing.