A Director at Mistras Group (NYSE: MG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Mistras Group (MG – Research Report), Wayne Curtis Weldon, bought shares of MG for $19.91K.

This recent transaction increases Wayne Curtis Weldon’s holding in the company by 19.36% to a total of $116.5K. In addition to Wayne Curtis Weldon, 4 other MG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.96 and a one-year low of $2.77. MG’s market cap is $123 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.10. Currently, Mistras Group has an average volume of 272.28K.

The insider sentiment on Mistras Group has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Services, Products and Systems, and International. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing and inspection services that are used to evaluate the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Products and Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, installs and services the company’s asset protection products and systems, including equipment and instrumentation, predominantly in the United States. The International segment offers services, products and systems similar to those of the company’s other segments to global markets, principally in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America, but not to customers in China and South Korea, which are served by the Products and Systems segment. The company was founded by Sotirios J. Vahaviolos in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, NJ.