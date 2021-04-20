A Director at MIND Technology (NASDAQ: MIND) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at MIND Technology (MIND – Research Report), Peter Blum, bought shares of MIND for $45K.

Following this transaction Peter Blum’s holding in the company was increased by 3.65% to a total of $1.3 million. Following Peter Blum’s last MIND Buy transaction on June 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

Currently, MIND Technology has an average volume of 39.09K. MIND’s market cap is $31.49 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 55.30.

Peter Blum's trades have generated a -3.6% average return based on past transactions.

Mitcham Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, hydrographic and defence industries. It operates through the following segments: Marine Technology products and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology products segment is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The Equipment Leasing segment offers leasing of seismic equipment to companies in the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on January 29, 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, TX.