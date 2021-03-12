A Director at Microstrategy is Exercising Options

On March 11 it was reported that a Director at Microstrategy (MSTR – Research Report), Stephen X. Graham, exercised options to sell 3,750 MSTR shares at $121.43 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.72M.

Following Stephen X. Graham’s last MSTR Sell transaction on March 08, 2021, the stock climbed by 179.6%. In addition to Stephen X. Graham, 7 other MSTR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $1315.00 and a one-year low of $90.00. Currently, Microstrategy has an average volume of 467.55K. MSTR’s market cap is $7.71 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -895.00.

The insider sentiment on Microstrategy has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MicroStrategy, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its flagship platform, MicroStrategy 10, consists of the MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher brands. The company was founded by Michael J. Saylor and Sanjeev K. Bansal on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.