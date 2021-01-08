A Director at Mexco Energy (NYSE MKT: MXC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Mexco Energy (MXC – Research Report), Michael Banschbach, sold shares of MXC for $31K.

Following Michael Banschbach’s last MXC Sell transaction on December 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.1%. In addition to Michael Banschbach, one other MXC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Mexco Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $636K and GAAP net loss of -$41,970. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $625.9K and had a GAAP net loss of $82.79K. The company has a one-year high of $14.63 and a one-year low of $1.53. MXC’s market cap is $14.59 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -37.60.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $194.2K worth of MXC shares and purchased $112.2K worth of MXC shares. The insider sentiment on Mexco Energy has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm focuses on the Midland Basin located in Eastern portion of the Permian Basin including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties; and Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.