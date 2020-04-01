A Director at MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at MDC Partners (MDCA – Research Report), Irwin Simon, bought shares of MDCA for $9,909.

This recent transaction increases Irwin Simon’s holding in the company by 12.85% to a total of $94.18K. In addition to Irwin Simon, 7 other MDCA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, MDC Partners has an average volume of 209.29K. The company has a one-year high of $3.45 and a one-year low of $1.02.

The insider sentiment on MDC Partners has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MDC Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers a range of different services for its clients, including strategy, creative, and production for advertising campaigns across a variety of platforms such as print, digital, social media, and television broadcast. The Domestic Creative Agencies segment comprises of five partner firms that are national advertising agencies leveraging creative capabilities at its core. The Specialist Communications segment consists of five partner firms that are each communications agencies with core service offerings in public relations, and related communications services. The Media Services segment focuses on media buying and planning as its core competency. The All Other segment represents the remaining partner firms that provide a range of diverse marketing communication services but are not eligible for aggregation with the reportable segments. The Corporate segment deals with the client and business development support to the Partner Firms as well as certain strategic resources, including accounting, administrative, financial, real estate, human resource, and legal functions. The company was founded on December 19, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.