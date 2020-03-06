A Director at Mcdermott International (Other OTC: MDRIQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Mcdermott International (MDRIQ – Research Report), William Schumann, sold shares of MDRIQ for $1,795.

In addition to William Schumann, 19 other MDRIQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Schumann’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on AVT back in September 2019

Currently, Mcdermott International has an average volume of 14.65M.

The insider sentiment on Mcdermott International has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

McDermott International, Inc. engages in the provision of technology, engineering, and construction solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: North, Central and South America (NCSA); Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian (EARC); the Middle East and North Africa (MENA); Asia Pacific (APAC); and Technology.