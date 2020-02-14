A Director at Maxlinear is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Maxlinear (MXL – Research Report), Donald Schrock, exercised options to buy 10,857 MXL shares at $14.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $152K. The options were close to expired and Donald Schrock retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Donald Schrock’s holding in the company by 26.03% to a total of $973.4K. This is Schrock’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $28.70 and a one-year low of $17.81. Currently, Maxlinear has an average volume of 442.30K.

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications.