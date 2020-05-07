A Director at Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Marten Transport (MRTN – Research Report), Larry Hagness, sold shares of MRTN for $246.9K.

Following Larry Hagness’ last MRTN Sell transaction on January 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.4%. In addition to Larry Hagness, one other MRTN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Marten Transport’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $219 million and quarterly net profit of $13.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $199 million and had a net profit of $13.55 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.66 and a one-year low of $16.02. MRTN’s market cap is $1.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.33, reflecting a -1.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $246.9K worth of MRTN shares and purchased $55.13K worth of MRTN shares. The insider sentiment on Marten Transport has been positive according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment offers transports its customer’s freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips. The Brokerage segment involves in arranging smaller third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. The company was founded by Roger R. Marten in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, WI.