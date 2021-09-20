A Director at Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Marten Transport (MRTN – Research Report), Jerry Bauer, bought shares of MRTN for $226.1K.

Following this transaction Jerry Bauer’s holding in the company was increased by 12.3% to a total of $2.07 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Marten Transport’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $232 million and quarterly net profit of $21.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $212 million and had a net profit of $18.13 million. Currently, Marten Transport has an average volume of 300.68K. MRTN’s market cap is $1.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.10.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment offers transports its customer’s freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips. The Brokerage segment involves in arranging smaller third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. The company was founded by Roger R. Marten in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, WI.