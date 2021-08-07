A Director at Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Marin Software (MRIN – Research Report), Donald Hutchison, sold shares of MRIN for $432.1K.

In addition to Donald Hutchison, 2 other MRIN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $27.26 and a one-year low of $1.14. MRIN’s market cap is $90.79 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $717K worth of MRIN shares and purchased $3,131 worth of MRIN shares.

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.