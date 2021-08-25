A Director at Mannatech is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Mannatech (MTEX – Research Report), Stanley Fredrick, exercised options to buy 5,000 MTEX shares at $5.72 a share, for a total transaction value of $28.6K.

Following Stanley Fredrick’s last MTEX Buy transaction on September 30, 2020, the stock climbed by 17.8%. Following this transaction Stanley Fredrick’s holding in the company was increased by 2.31% to a total of $7.38 million.

Based on Mannatech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $42.5 million and quarterly net profit of $2.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.65 million and had a net profit of $1.13 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.08 and a one-year low of $13.65. MTEX’s market cap is $63.22 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.60.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $159.7K worth of MTEX shares and purchased $28.6K worth of MTEX shares. The insider sentiment on Mannatech has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its three major categories of products include Health, Weight & Fitness and Skin Care. The Health category products offer a variety of nutritional supplements that aid in optimizing overall health and wellness. The Weight & Fitness category offers products designed to curb appetite and burn fat, build lean muscle tissue, and support recovery from overexertion. The Skin Care category products offer several products that are formulated with botanical ingredients and are designed to give the skin a more natural youthful appearance by moisturizing, hydrating and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, TX.