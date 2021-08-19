A Director at Magnite is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Magnite (MGNI – Research Report), Lisa Troe, exercised options to buy 19,792 MGNI shares at $4.52 a share, for a total transaction value of $89.5K.

Following this transaction Lisa Troe’s holding in the company was increased by 26.65% to a total of $2.58 million.

Based on Magnite’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $115 million and quarterly net profit of $36.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.13 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.39 and a one-year low of $5.57. MGNI’s market cap is $3.27 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 174.60.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.14, reflecting a -48.2% downside. Six different firms, including Craig-Hallum and Needham, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $609.8K worth of MGNI shares and purchased $89.5K worth of MGNI shares. The insider sentiment on Magnite has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

