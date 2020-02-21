A Director at Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Magellan Midstream (MMP – Research Report), James Montague, sold shares of MMP for $116.1K.

Following James Montague’s last MMP Sell transaction on March 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.4%. In addition to James Montague, 3 other MMP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $67.74 and a one-year low of $57.72. MMP’s market cap is $13.77B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.55.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy MMP with a $65.00 price target.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.