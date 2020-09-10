A Director at MacroGenics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at MacroGenics (MGNX – Research Report), Kenneth Galbraith, exercised options to sell 20,773 MGNX shares at $17.38 a share, for a total transaction value of $563.2K.

Following Kenneth Galbraith’s last MGNX Sell transaction on October 18, 2013, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MacroGenics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.26 million and GAAP net loss of -$46,885,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.18 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, MacroGenics has an average volume of 351.81K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00, reflecting a -17.6% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. 2. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Enoblituzumab, MGA012, MGD013, MGD019, MGD009, MGC018, and MGD007 for oncology; and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.