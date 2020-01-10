A Director at Luna Innovations is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Luna Innovations (LUNA – Research Report), Richard Roedel, exercised options to buy 60,000 LUNA shares at $4.43 a share, for a total transaction value of $265.8K. The options were close to expired and Richard Roedel retained stocks.

Following this transaction Richard Roedel’s holding in the company was increased by 15.07% to a total of $3.56 million. This is Roedel’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on SIX back in November 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Luna Innovations’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.42 million and quarterly net profit of $1.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $84.15K. LUNA’s market cap is $234.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 93.73. The company has a one-year high of $7.97 and a one-year low of $3.03.

Starting in August 2019, LUNA received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

Richard Roedel’s trades have generated a 11.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Luna Innovations, Inc. develops and manufactures fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. It operates through two segments: Products and Licensing, and Technology Development.