A Director at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is Selling Shares

On March 10, a Director at Lumen Technologies (LUMN – Research Report), Virginia Boulet, sold shares of LUMN for $92.43K.

This is Boulet’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on WTI back in July 2020 Following Virginia Boulet’s last LUMN Sell transaction on December 12, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $16.60 and a one-year low of $8.16. LUMN’s market cap is $15.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -12.10.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $12.03, reflecting a 14.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Lumen Technologies has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CenturyLink, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the Business and Consumer segment. The Business segment offers local and long-distance voice, VPN data network, private line, Ethernet, information technology, wavelength, broadband, colocation and data center services, managed services, professional and other services provided in connection with selling equipment, network security, and various other ancillary services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and government customers, and other communication providers. The Consumer segment provides broadband, local and long-distance voice, video, and other ancillary services to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.