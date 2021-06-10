A Director at Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Lululemon Athletica (LULU – Research Report), Martha Morfitt, bought shares of LULU for $1.58M.

Following Martha Morfitt’s last LULU Buy transaction on July 03, 2015, the stock climbed by 262.0%. This recent transaction increases Martha Morfitt’s holding in the company by 5.62% to a total of $29.5 million.

Based on Lululemon Athletica’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion and quarterly net profit of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $652 million and had a net profit of $28.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $399.90 and a one-year low of $269.28. Currently, Lululemon Athletica has an average volume of 553.86K.

14 different firms, including B.Riley Financial and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $395.78, reflecting a -16.9% downside. Starting in June 2021, LULU received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $103.9K worth of LULU shares and purchased $1.58M worth of LULU shares. The insider sentiment on Lululemon Athletica has been neutral according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Martha Morfitt's trades have generated a -3.5% average return based on past transactions.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Lululemon Athletica, Inc. is an athletic apparel retailer. The company designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The company operates through two business segments: Company-Operated Stores, which comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and Direct to Consumer, which is its e-commerce business.