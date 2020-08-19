A Director at Lsi Industries is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Lsi Industries (LYTS – Research Report), Wilfred Ogara, exercised options to buy 2,500 LYTS shares at $5.21 a share, for a total transaction value of $13.03K. The options were close to expired and Wilfred Ogara retained stocks.

Following Wilfred Ogara’s last LYTS Buy transaction on November 13, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.8%. This recent transaction increases Wilfred Ogara’s holding in the company by 3.1% to a total of $566.2K.

Currently, Lsi Industries has an average volume of 97.11K. LYTS’s market cap is $174 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a one-year high of $7.30 and a one-year low of $2.50.

Wilfred Ogara's trades have generated a 7.0% average return based on past transactions.

LSI Industries, Inc. engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market. The Graphics segment fabricates and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to graphics. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes the company’s administrative activities. The company was founded by Robert J. Ready, James P. Sferra, and Donald E. Whipple in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.