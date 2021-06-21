A Director at Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE MKT: LCTX) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX – Research Report), Michael Mulroy, bought shares of LCTX for $54.38K.

Following this transaction Michael Mulroy’s holding in the company was increased by 10.9% to a total of $679.2K.

Based on Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $293K and GAAP net loss of -$1,416,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $166K and had a GAAP net loss of $8.4 million. Currently, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average volume of 844.26K. LCTX’s market cap is $438 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50, reflecting a -50.2% downside. Starting in March 2021, LCTX received 15 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Cantor Fitzgerald and Chardan Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Lineage Cell Therapeutics has been neutral according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery. Its cell replacement platform creates new cells and tissues with its pluripotent and progenitor cell technologies. The company’s cell and drug delivery programs are based upon its proprietary HyStem cell and drug delivery matrix technology. It engages in the research and development of regenerative medicine or therapeutic products for advancement in the field of oncology, orthopedics, retinal and neurological diseases and disorders, blood and vascular system diseases and disorders, blood plasma volume expansion, diagnostic products for the early detection of cancer and hydrogel products that may be used in surgery and products for human embryonic stem cell research. The company was founded by Judith Segall, Hal Sternberg, Paul E. Segall and Harold D. Waitz on November 30, 1990 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.