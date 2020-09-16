A Director at Lincoln Edu (NASDAQ: LINC) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Lincoln Edu (LINC – Research Report), Barry Morrow, sold shares of LINC for $137.5K.

Following Barry Morrow’s last LINC Sell transaction on December 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.8%. In addition to Barry Morrow, one other LINC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $8.99 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Lincoln Edu has an average volume of 378.28K. LINC’s market cap is $180 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.00.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.19, reflecting a -16.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lincoln Edu has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.