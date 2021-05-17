A Director at Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Life Storage (LSI – Research Report), Arthur Havener, sold shares of LSI for $57.51K.

Following Arthur Havener’s last LSI Sell transaction on March 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 43.9%. In addition to Arthur Havener, 2 other LSI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Life Storage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $163 million and quarterly net profit of $47.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 million and had a net profit of $36.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $97.28 and a one-year low of $55.11. Currently, Life Storage has an average volume of 46.23K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.50, reflecting a -0.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Life Storage has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.