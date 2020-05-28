A Director at Liberty Global A is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Liberty Global A (LBTYA – Research Report), David Wargo, exercised options to buy 5,883 LBTYA shares at $10.64 a share, for a total transaction value of $62.2K. The options were close to expired and David Wargo retained stocks.

Following this transaction David Wargo’s holding in the company was increased by 10.06% to a total of $3.81 million. In addition to David Wargo, one other LBTYA executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Liberty Global A’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion and quarterly net profit of $950 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.87 billion and had a net profit of $7 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.50 and a one-year low of $15.24.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.91, reflecting a -17.7% downside. Four different firms, including Deutsche Bank and HSBC, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $249.5K worth of LBTYA shares and purchased $62.2K worth of LBTYA shares. The insider sentiment on Liberty Global A has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland; Belgium; Switzerland; Central and Eastern Europe; and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.