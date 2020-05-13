A Director at Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Liberty Broadband (LBRDA – Research Report), John C. Malone, sold shares of LBRDA for $12.9M.

Following John C. Malone’s last LBRDA Sell transaction on August 23, 2017, the stock climbed by 21.3%.

Based on Liberty Broadband’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.1 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,842,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.46 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $138.47 and a one-year low of $80.14. LBRDA’s market cap is $22.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 180.90.

The insider sentiment on Liberty Broadband has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc. The company was founded on November 4, 2014 is headquartered on Englewood, CO.