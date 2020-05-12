A Director at Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Leidos Holdings (LDOS – Research Report), Lawrence Nussdorf, bought shares of LDOS for $232.6K.

Following Lawrence Nussdorf’s last LDOS Buy transaction on March 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 39.8%. This recent transaction increases Lawrence Nussdorf’s holding in the company by 18.38% to a total of $5.42 million.

Based on Leidos Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.89 billion and quarterly net profit of $115 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.58 billion and had a net profit of $189 million. The company has a one-year high of $125.84 and a one-year low of $68.00. LDOS’s market cap is $14.5 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.00.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.50, reflecting a -13.6% downside. 10 different firms, including Argus Research and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Leidos Holdings has been neutral according to 128 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.