A Director at Leidos Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Leidos Holdings (LDOS – Research Report), Noel Williams, exercised options to buy 10,144 LDOS shares at $30.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $304.3K.

Following this transaction Noel Williams’ holding in the company was increased by 63.99% to a total of $2.38 million. This is Williams’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on HCA back in May 2012

Based on Leidos Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.89 billion and quarterly net profit of $115 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.73 billion and had a net profit of $136 million. The company has a one-year high of $125.84 and a one-year low of $68.00. LDOS’s market cap is $13.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.40.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $128.00, reflecting a -28.0% downside. Starting in May 2020, LDOS received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Robert W. Baird and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Leidos Holdings has been neutral according to 125 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.