A Director at Legg Mason (NYSE: LM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Legg Mason (LM – Research Report), Nelson Peltz, sold shares of LM for $70.98M.

Following Nelson Peltz’s last LM Sell transaction on May 28, 2015, the stock climbed by 4.1%. In addition to Nelson Peltz, one other LM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Legg Mason’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $720 million and quarterly net profit of $64.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $693 million and had a net profit of $49.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.70 and a one-year low of $33.99. LM’s market cap is $4.39 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.90.

The insider sentiment on Legg Mason has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Legg Mason, Inc. provides securities brokerage, trading and investment services. The firm’s segment includes Global Asset Management. The segment: Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to company-sponsored investment funds. It also offers Mutual Funds, ETFs, Closed-End Funds, Managed Accounts, Money Market Funds, Variable Investments and 529 College Savings Plans. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.