A Director at Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Landmark Bancorp (LARK – Research Report), Patrick Alexander, sold shares of LARK for $269.9K.

In addition to Patrick Alexander, one other LARK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Landmark Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.5 million and quarterly net profit of $3.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.17 million and had a net profit of $2.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.00 and a one-year low of $20.68. LARK’s market cap is $115.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.82.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $269.9K worth of LARK shares and purchased $28.23K worth of LARK shares. The insider sentiment on Landmark Bancorp has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Patrick Alexander's trades have generated a -14.2% average return based on past transactions.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking, and business services. The company was founded on October 9, 2001 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.