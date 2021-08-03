A Director at Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Landmark Bancorp (LARK – Research Report), Richard Ball, bought shares of LARK for $13.5K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Ball’s holding in the company by 67.14% to a total of $5.06 million. Following Richard Ball’s last LARK Buy transaction on August 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.1%.

Based on Landmark Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.32 million and quarterly net profit of $5.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.46 million and had a net profit of $3.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $19.29. LARK’s market cap is $130 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.10.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking, and business services. The company was founded on October 9, 2001 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.