A Director at Laboratory is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Laboratory (LH – Research Report), Jean-Luc Belingard, exercised options to sell 26,479 LH shares at $77.19 a share, for a total transaction value of $5.02M.

Following Jean-Luc Belingard’s last LH Sell transaction on May 11, 2017, the stock climbed by 48.4%.

Based on Laboratory’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.95 billion and quarterly net profit of $227 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.79 billion and had a net profit of $158 million. The company has a one-year high of $196.36 and a one-year low of $140.53. Currently, Laboratory has an average volume of 691.03K.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in the provision of clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. It operates through the LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development segments. The LabCorp Diagnostics segment includes core testing as well as genomic and esoteric testing.