A Director at L Brands (NYSE: LB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at L Brands (LB – Research Report), Leslie Wexner, sold shares of LB for $89.1M.

This is Wexner’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.33 and a one-year low of $8.00.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.61, reflecting a -5.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on L Brands has been neutral according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its brands include Victorias Secret, Bath and Body Works, Pink, La Senza, and Henri Bendel. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.