A Director at L Brands is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at L Brands (LB – Research Report), Leslie Wexner, exercised options to buy 430,852 LB shares at $48.31 a share, for a total transaction value of $20.81M. The options were close to expired and Leslie Wexner retained stocks.

Following Leslie Wexner’s last LB Buy transaction on March 24, 2021, the stock climbed by 11.9%. Following this transaction Leslie Wexner’s holding in the company was increased by 2.87% to a total of $1.09 billion.

Based on L Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.82 billion and quarterly net profit of $860 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.71 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $192 million. The company has a one-year high of $71.35 and a one-year low of $11.51. LB’s market cap is $19.66 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.20.

10 different firms, including B.Riley Financial and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.31, reflecting a -6.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on L Brands has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its brands include Victorias Secret, Bath and Body Works, Pink, La Senza, and Henri Bendel. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.