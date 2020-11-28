A Director at Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Korn Ferry (KFY – Research Report), George Shaheen, sold shares of KFY for $557.5K.

This is Shaheen’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on MMI back in June 2018

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.99 and a one-year low of $21.45. KFY’s market cap is $2.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 147.30. Currently, Korn Ferry has an average volume of 220.04K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.67, reflecting a -5.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Korn Ferry has been neutral according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

George Shaheen’s trades have generated a 3.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Korn Ferry engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It’s solutions include organizational strategy, talent acquisition, rewards & benefits, assessment & succession and leadership development. The company helps organizations select and hire the talent they need to execute their strategy. Korn Ferry was founded by Richard M. Ferry on November 14, 1969 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.