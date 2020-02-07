A Director at Knowles (NYSE: KN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Knowles (KN – Research Report), Didier Hirsch, bought shares of KN for $48.42K.

Following this transaction Didier Hirsch’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $1.26 million. Following Didier Hirsch’s last KN Buy transaction on May 03, 2018, the stock climbed by 3.2%.

Based on Knowles’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $234 million and quarterly net profit of $20.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $224 million and had a net profit of $78 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.79 and a one-year low of $15.47. KN’s market cap is $1.48B and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.31.

Three different firms, including Robert W. Baird and Roth Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions. It operates through Audio and Precision Devices segments.