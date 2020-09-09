A Director at Knight Transportation (NYSE: KNX) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Knight Transportation (KNX – Research Report), Michael Garnreiter, sold shares of KNX for $236.3K.

Following Michael Garnreiter’s last KNX Sell transaction on May 23, 2014, the stock climbed by 22.8%. In addition to Michael Garnreiter, 5 other KNX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $47.39 and a one-year low of $27.54. KNX’s market cap is $7.73 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.80.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.14, reflecting a -10.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Knight Transportation has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations. The Logistics segment include brokerage and other freight management services. The Intermodal segment consists revenue generated by moving freight over the rail in the containers and other trailing equipment, combined with the revenue for drayage to transport loads between the railheads and customer locations. The company was founded on September 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.