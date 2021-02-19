A Director at KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) is Buying Shares

On February 17, a Director at KKR & Co (KKR – Research Report), Robert Scully, bought shares of KKR for $1.25M.

Following Robert Scully’s last KKR Buy transaction on August 17, 2017, the stock climbed by 30.3%. Following this transaction Robert Scully’s holding in the company was increased by 18.84% to a total of $7.72 million.

Based on KKR & Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.51 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a net profit of $523 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.29 and a one-year low of $15.55. KKR’s market cap is $26.98 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.00.

Eight different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.05, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on KKR & Co has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.