A Director at Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Kingstone Companies (KINS – Research Report), Floyd Tupper, bought shares of KINS for $5,285.

Following this transaction Floyd Tupper’s holding in the company was increased by 1.96% to a total of $513.1K. In addition to Floyd Tupper, 2 other KINS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Kingstone Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $37.59 million and GAAP net loss of $1.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $879.8K. The company has a one-year high of $18.25 and a one-year low of $6.90. Currently, Kingstone Companies has an average volume of 56.89K.

Starting in March 2019, KINS received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Kingstone Companies has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kingstone Cos., Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company. It writes business exclusively through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers.