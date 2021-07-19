A Director at Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU – Research Report), David Rhind, sold shares of KEQU for $5,556.

Based on Kewaunee Scientific’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $38.71 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,975,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.99 and a one-year low of $8.08. KEQU’s market cap is $36.69 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.90.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures. The International segment offers products and services, including facility design, detailed engineering, construction, and project management from the planning stage through testing and commissioning of laboratories. The Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, NC.